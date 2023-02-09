Former Malaga CF coach Marcos Alonso dies, aged 63 The ex-Spain winger and father of the current Barcelona left-back was in charge of the Blue and Whites for just 10 games

Former Spanish international footballer and ex-Malaga CF coach Marcos Alonso died on Thursday at the age of 63 from cancer.

Father of the current Barcelona (and ex-Chelsea) defender of the same name, and son of Real Madrid legend Marquitos, Marcos Alonso came through the Racing Santander youth academy and made his first-team debut at the age of 18.

His breakthrough at elite level led to a move to Atlético Madrid two years later. After three seasons with the Colchoneros, he joined Barcelona, where he won a league title (1984-85), a Copa del Rey (1983), a Spanish Super Cup (1983) and two League Cups (1983 and 1986).

In 1987, he returned to Madrid, for a second spell with Atlético, which would be hampered by a knee injury. The winger went on to play for CD Logroñés and retired at his hometown club, helping Racing win promotion to the Second Division in the process.

A quick and skilful dribbler, the winger was capped by Spain 22 times, scoring one goal and playing in the historic 12-1 win over Malta.

After hanging up his boots, he alternated radio work with coaching. As a coach, his career took him to a handful of dugouts: Rayo Vallecano, Racing, Sevilla, Atlético Madrid, Zaragoza, Valladolid, Malaga and Granada 74.

He joined Malaga after the side were relegated in 2006, but only lasted 10 games, despite a strong start.

Víctor Espárrago had seemed primed to take over as coach, but a quick turn of events saw Alonso appointed instead. This, and the fact that the general manager, Antonio Mendoza, was his brother-in-law meant that the writing was already on the wall.

Despite this, 'Pichón', as he was known, remained close to the club and was often seen at La Rosaleda.