Early David Larrubia strike seals much-needed win for Malaga CF

Daryl Finch Malaga Monday, 28 October 2024, 12:41

After seven matches and over a month of action, Malaga CF have finally tasted victory, beating Eibar 1-0 at La Rosaleda on Sunday afternoon.

Europe's draw specialists finally broke a frustrating streak of four consecutive draws after coach Sergio Pellicer made a series of strategic changes. He made eight changes from the team that drew 0-0 in Tenerife on Thursday night: only keeper Alfonso Herrero, defender Nelson Monte and midfielder Luismi retained their spots, giving fresh legs, primed for an aggressive approach.

Right from the outset, Malaga displayed a high-intensity game, pressuring Eibar’s defensive line and controlling possession with rhythm and tenacity.

The only goal of the game came in the 15th minute, courtesy of local favourite David Larrubia, who delivered an instinctive finish after a well-crafted move by Kevin on the left wing. Kevin’s deflected cross fell kindly for Larrubia just yards out, and the forward poked the ball over the line, with Dioni wisely getting out of the way to avoid being called offside.

The hosts narrowly missed several opportunities in the first half, including a header from Dioni and a shot by Luismi, while Eibar’s Corpas posed the main threat for the visitors, testing Herrero with a powerful shot that required a reflex save.

But despite Eibar’s attempts to press forward, Malaga remained firmly in control for much of the match.

The game intensified in the second half, with Malaga pushing for a second goal to secure their lead. Controversy arose when the home side thought they should have had a penalty for a handball inside the box. However, after a detailed VAR review, referee Pérez Hernández dismissed the claim, sparking frustration among home supporters.

As the game entered its final phase, Pellicer made multiple substitutions, strengthening his defence in response to Eibar’s late surge. In a tense moment during stoppage time, Malaga’s Manu Molina cleared a potential equaliser off the line following a corner, ensuring the scoreline remained intact.

The victory marks Malaga’s third of the season and propels them away from the relegation zone and into mid-table.