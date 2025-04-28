Chupete winner lifts Malaga CF out of crisis mode

Daryl Finch Monday, 28 April 2025, 12:29 Compartir

Malaga CF finally returned to winning ways on Sunday after a month-long drought, defeating Castellón 1–0 at La Rosaleda thanks to a first-half goal from academy forward Chupete. The crucial three points lift Sergio Pellicer’s side six points clear of the relegation zone with five matches remaining.

Pellicer surprised many with his starting line-up, deploying three central defenders and using Antoñito as a wing-back. Academy players Izan Merino and Chupete also started in a bold attempt to revive the struggling side.

Despite a slow start, Malaga gradually took control of the match, pushing Castellón back with increased pressure. And midway through the first half, their efforts were rewarded: Chupete seized on a loose ball and fired home, with a slight deflection helping his shot into the net.

The goal energised the hosts, who almost doubled their lead before the break through another Chupete chance created by Antoñito and David Larrubia.

Defensive solidity

Castellón, needing points themselves, grew more dangerous after the interval. However, Malaga defended more solidly than in previous outings, relying at times on counter-attacks.

Larrubia and Dioni both missed clear chances to seal the win, while goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero was called into action to preserve the lead.

In a bid to give fresh impetus to his side, Pellicer introduced Kevin and Dioni within the same tactical setup, but the final minutes brought mounting pressure from the visitors.

However, Malaga, cheered on loudly by the home fans, managed to hold on during a tense finish marked by several interruptions and near-misses.

With this hard-fought victory, Malaga have taken a significant step toward securing survival, although they must still complete the job in the coming weeks.