Malaga CF fight back from two goals down to draw Andalusian derby

Facing the brink of disaster, Malaga CF salvaged a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw away to Cadiz this Saturday evening, pulling off an unlikely comeback after trailing by two goals.

The Andalusian derby, held at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, saw both teams capitalise on defensive lapses.

It was Cadiz who struck first, with Javi Ontiveros, formerly of Malaga, putting his side in the lead in the 23rd minute, heading home a deflected cross from the left by Brian Ocampo.

That wasn't the first time the Malaga defence struggled to cope with the movement of the opposing forwards - and it wasn't the last either. In fact, Ontiveros was able to double his tally just before half time from a similar situation, heading in another Ocampo cross, albeit from a tighter angle.

Malaga appeared vulnerable defensively throughout the first half, and their lack of cohesion was evident. However, their attack showed promise, as Kevin and Dioni forced saves from Cadiz’s goalkeeper, David Gil. But despite these opportunities, Malaga went into the break two goals down.

Double change

Coach Sergio Pellicer responded at the break by making two changes, bringing on Jokin Gabilondo and Luca Sangalli for Carlos Puga and Dani Lorenzo. The adjustments proved effective, as Malaga started the second half with greater intent.

Their persistence paid off in the 53rd minute, as Dioni reduced the deficit. David Larrubia played a well-timed pass behind the Cadiz defence, allowing the veteran forward to catch the advancing Gil off guard, bringing the score to 2-1.

The goal injected new life into Malaga’s attack and, eventually, in the 82nd minute, substitute Sergio Castel equalised for Malaga in a chaotic goalmouth scramble. Dani Lorenzo’s initial shot was saved, but the rebound fell kindly to Castel, who calmly finished to make it 2-2.

Cadiz had several chances to regain the lead, with Chris Ramos and Carlos Fernández coming close, but Malaga’s defence held firm in the closing stages, ensuring they left with a point.

This draw extends Malaga’s winless streak to four games, with just three points from a possible twelve.