Appiah trains with the first team as Lago Junior seals move to the club Arvin Appiah, 22, is officially a Malaga player, having 'completed his loan move from Almeria on Monday

Appiah fills the space following the departure of full-back Juanfran. / SUR

The England under-19 international, who came through at Nottingham Forest, joins until the end of the season and brings much-needed reinforcements for the wing.

He was joined on Wednesday by Lago Junior, another winger, who joins on a free transfer from Mallorca until 2024.

The 32-year-old takes the spot in the squad left occupied following the departure of full-back Juanfran to Oviedo.