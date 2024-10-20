Antoñito misses last-minute penalty in yet another draw for Malaga CF

Daryl Finch Malaga Sunday, 20 October 2024, 07:27 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

There was late drama in the early evening kick-off at La Rosaleda on Saturday as Malaga CF passed up a golden opportunity to claim all three points against Real Oviedo.

In a gripping encounter, the home side's hopes of securing a last-minute victory were dashed when young striker Antoñito missed a penalty in the 106th minute, resulting in a 0-0 draw. The match's climax, which saw the hosts awarded a penalty after a VAR review, ultimately left both teams sharing the spoils despite the hosts’ desperate efforts to clinch a win.

That said, the first half was dominated by Oviedo, who boasted former Malaga man Santi Cazorla in their starting line-up. The legendary midfielder received a warm welcome from the home fans on his return to a ground he called home during the 2011–2012 season.

Ñito Salas

The visitors forced goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero into several crucial saves. Then, when Dani Calvo's shot from a corner looked destined for the back of the net, Manu Molina cleared a ball off the line.

Despite a lack of clear chances for both sides in the opening stages, Malaga found their rhythm in the second half. Dioni's effort came closest to breaking the deadlock, forcing an impressive save from former Malaga goalkeeper Aarón. However, the home team couldn't convert their chances, leading to a tense final few minutes.

Ñito Salas

Then, as the match neared its conclusion, with the clock ticking down, Antoñito, the hero of the side's promotion last season, was brought on in a last-ditch effort to secure victory. In a dramatic turn of events, 10 minutes beyond the end of the regulation 90 minutes, the referee awarded a penalty for a foul on Einar Galilea after consulting the VAR.

With the weight of the game resting on his shoulders, Antoñito stepped up to take the spot-kick. However, his well-placed effort was thwarted by Aarón’s outstanding dive, leaving the scoreline unchanged.

Following the game, Malaga head coach Sergio Pellicer expressed his support for the young forward, saying, "This must serve as a learning experience for him. He needs to stay calm. It's through obstacles like this that great players emerge."

The draw, Malaga's seventh of the season so far, leaves them still searching for their first victory since their win against Huesca in mid-September.

However, with the team currently entrenched in mid-table, Pellicer remains optimistic about their potential for growth: "We showed spirit today. The team left everything on the pitch."