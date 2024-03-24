Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Top scorer Roberto felt he should have had a penalty in the second half. Agencia LOF
Another draw sees Malaga CF lose ground in the title chase
A goalless stalemate in Algeciras was Sergio Pellicer's side's second in three games, leaving them seven points off leaders Castellón

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Malaga

Sunday, 24 March 2024, 16:08

Malaga CF lost ground in the title race yet again on Saturday evening as they were held to a goalless draw away in Algeciras.

The match, played at a near-full Nuevo Mirador in front of more than a thousand travelling fans, saw the visitors struggle to break down their opponents once more, marking their second consecutive 0-0 draw on the road.

Despite putting up a solid defensive display, with keeper Alfonso Herrero setting a new record after going 611 minutes without conceding a goal, Malaga, clad in their alternate green and yellow strip, lacked a cutting edge in attack, failing to capitalise on the few chances they created.

In fact, neither side were able to create clear-cut opportunities in the first half, with Zequi, who was denied in the one-on-one by Herrero, coming closest for Algeciras.

Despite dominating possession in spells, the visitors couldn't convert their superiority into goals, leaving the match finely balanced going into the second half, too.

Coach Sergio Pellicer made a number of substitutions in a bid to inject fresh impetus into the team, but besides some shots from long range and a penalty shout from Roberto, neither side ever looked likely to find the breakthrough goal. Inevitably, the game ended in a stalemate.

Now, having dropped four points from their last two away games, Malaga face an uphill battle to keep pace with the frontrunners in the title race. In fact, after this match day, they sit seven points off leaders Castellón.

