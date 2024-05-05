Another bad day at the office for Malaga CF

Daryl Finch Malaga Sunday, 5 May 2024, 23:42 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga CF's troubles at home continue. A fourth draw on the bounce at La Rosaleda means that, with just three games left to play, a third-place finish is practically impossible now for Sergio Pellicer's side.

Following last week's loss to direct rivals Cordoba, a 1-1 draw with Mérida today (Sunday, 5 May) was not what the doctor ordered.

The match itself started in the worst way possible, with a long ball in the eighth minute catching out the entire Malaga backline, allowing Busi to slot the ball past Alfonso Herrero in the one-on-one.

Immediately, this irritated the home fans who have seen their promotion push fall away significantly in the past month.

The players tried to respond to get them off their backs. First, Dioni failed to hit the target when through on goal, then the hosts had a series of weak penalty claims waved away by the referee.

After the break, there was a distinct increase in intensity, and, although Álvaro Juan could have made it 2-0 but for an impressive reaction save, Malaga started to turn the screw and generate plenty of chances.

David Ferreiro drew a good save from Juanpa at his near post, then the keeper made an unorthodox save to deny a dipping and swerving effort from range from David Larrubia.

Equaliser

Then, just 13 minutes after the restart, the equaliser came: Dioni was on hand at the back post to tap home Ferreiro's low cross from the right from point-blank range.

However, besides an offside goal, Malaga were unable to fashion enough clear-cut chances in the final half an hour to claim all three points. And with direct rivals slipping up in recent weeks, Malaga have now passed up multiple opportunities to secure the so-called 'easy' passage through the play-offs via third place.

Now, with the form they're in, few will fancy their chances to gain promotion from the third tier at all this year.