Administrator pours cold water on Malaga CF takeover reports

As widely reported over the past week, Malaga CF has become a target for high-profile investors, with Fenway Sports Group (FSG) and Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) both widely linked in the international press to potential bids for the club.

A report in the New York Times explained that FSG, owners of Liverpool, were actively seeking to expand their football portfolio and have identified Malaga as a possible acquisition. The group has assessed various clubs, including Levante, Elche, Espanyol, Getafe and Valladolid.

Malaga's judicial administrator, José María Muñoz, ruled out any contact from the American group when speaking at an event at Malaga city hall on Monday morning.

However, in light of the report stating that officials from FSG had visited La Rosaleda in February, Muñoz did concede that "visiting the stadium is easy, whether through the museum or by attending a match".

Renewed interest from Qatar

An earlier report last week carried by Sky News and L’Equipe also suggested that Qatar Sports Investments, the majority owner of Paris Saint-Germain, is also reportedly exploring the possibility of purchasing Malaga for around 100 million euros. This follows a previous attempt in 2023, which was rejected by Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani, who remains the club's majority shareholder, despite being sidelined while legal proceedings remain under way.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who leads QSI, said two years ago: "If there is an opportunity, why not? We're always looking for new investments."

Meanwhile, American investors, including a consortium led by former basketball player José Manuel Calderón, have also been linked to the club. However, despite the mounting interest, any takeover bid would require negotiations with Al-Thani.

His reluctance to sell has so far stalled all potential deals, though investors remain hopeful that circumstances may change. The situation is further complicated by an ongoing legal case involving Al-Thani and his three children, which could impact the future ownership of the club.

Attractive proposition

That said, Malaga CF remains highly attractive to potential investors, especially since the city was announced as a host city for the 2030 World Cup.

As Muñoz explained: "I was appointed five years ago to restructure the club, provide opportunities and ensure viability. It is encouraging to see strong financial groups showing interest in Malaga. Right now, it's an attractive proposition, just waiting to be snapped up."