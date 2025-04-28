Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ángela Martínez in action. EFE
Malaga-based swimmer makes history in Open Water Swimming World Cup
Swimming

Ángela Martínez, who trains at Inacua in the city, became the first Spanish athlete to win gold

Nacho Carmona

Monday, 28 April 2025, 09:23

Malaga-based Ángela Martínez made history on Friday by winning gold at the Open Water Swimming World Cup 2025, becoming the first Spanish athlete to achieve such a feat.

The 24-year-old from Elche triumphed in the 10-kilometre event at Santa Eulalia des Riu in Ibiza, securing her second World Cup podium finish, having earned a bronze medal at last year's World Cup event in Soma Bay, Egypt.

Martínez, who is based on the Costa del Sol, trains under coach Xavi Casademont at the famous Inacua facilities in Malaga city. Following the event, Casademont expressed his pride in the victory, calling it a historic achievement for both the swimmer and the Spanish Swimming Federation.

"It's very important, especially since this World Cup was held in Spain and a Spanish swimmer won the women's category," he said. "Her intelligence and combativeness are key traits, along with her perfect tactics."

With the result, Martínez, who is ranked first in the World Cup standings, will now skip the European Championships this May to focus on upcoming events, including the World Cup in Setúbal, Portugal.

