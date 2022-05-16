Malaga-based amateur futsal team complete Copa del Rey win BeSoccer UMA Antequera, who play in the second division, completed this unprecedented feat against top-flight side Valdepeñas in Jaen

BeSoccer UMA Antequera, an amateur futsal team based in Antequera, pulled off a historic achievement as they lifted their first Copa del Rey trophy by beating top-flight side Viña Albali Valdepeñas 3-2 in Jaen on Sunday.

Valdepeñas, who were the clear favourites, took hold of the game, but BeSoccer UMA defended as well as they did in Saturday's semi-final. The Andalusian side did concede the first goal, but they managed to adapt to the situation and equalised just seven minutes through captain Miguel Conde.

BeSoccer UMA would score their second almost immediately thanks to Davilillo, who had only just come on, receiving a perfectly-placed pass. The third goal came ten minutes later with an excellent individual showing by Burrito, whose rebounded shot fell to Óscar, who slotted home.

The pressure was then increased when Valdepeñas pulled one back six minutes from the end, but BeSoccer UMA held their own to complete the feat.

So, against all odds, by defeating a total of five top-flight teams, having played in an intense semi-final the night before, with no foreign players in a non-professional squad, BeSoccer UMA achieved one of Malaga province's biggest sporting achievements despite all the obstacles they had to overcome.