Malaga veteran Miguel Ángel Jiménez secures another senior golf title The Spanish golfer claimed victory in the Hoag Classic in Newport to strengthen lead on the Champions Tour

Pedro Luis Alonso Monday, 24 March 2025, 19:52 Compartir

Veteran golfer Miguel Ángel Jiménez claimed his 15th title on the Champions Tour on Sunday by winning the Hoag Classic in Newport, Boston.

The 61-year-old from Churriana, Malaga, posted rounds of 67, 64 and 67 for a total of -15.

In doing so, he edged past notable names such as Stewart Cink, Ernie Els and Fred Couples with a birdie on the 18th hole.

A strong start to the season

It has been a good start to the year for Jiménez. He had already won the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco earlier this season and finished second in Hawaii.

His latest triumph consolidates his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Money list.