Malaga veteran Miguel Ángel Jiménez secures another senior golf title

Pedro Luis Alonso
Monday, 24 March 2025, 19:52
Veteran golfer Miguel Ángel Jiménez claimed his 15th title on the Champions Tour on Sunday by winning the Hoag Classic in Newport, Boston.
The 61-year-old from Churriana, Malaga, posted rounds of 67, 64 and 67 for a total of -15.
In doing so, he edged past notable names such as Stewart Cink, Ernie Els and Fred Couples with a birdie on the 18th hole.
It has been a good start to the year for Jiménez. He had already won the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco earlier this season and finished second in Hawaii.
His latest triumph consolidates his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Money list.
