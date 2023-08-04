Malaga tennis tournament gets category upgrade and moves to October holiday It has been announced not only that the Malaga Open will remain on the calendar until 2026 but that it will now be a Challenger 125 tournament

Malaga city will play host to what will now be Spain's fourth most prestigious tennis event this October after what was the Malaga ATP Challenger received an upgrade.

It has been announced not only that the Malaga Open, which takes place at the Inacua Racquet Centre in the city, will remain on the calendar until 2026, but that it will now be a Challenger 125 tournament. As a result, it can offer more ATP ranking points and higher prize money compared to last year.

In 2022, the competition was held during the same dates as Wimbledon, which also affected its prominence. However, this year, it aims to attract top-ranked players by coinciding with the second week of the Masters 1,000 in Shanghai (the second week of October) which will enable any unexpected drop-outs to attend. This week also coincides with the national holiday long weekend which is expected to result in larger crowds too.