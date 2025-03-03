Malaga teenager becomes youngest-ever Premier Padel champion

Diego García (left) and Curro Cabeza (right) with their trophies.

Marina Rivas Malaga Monday, 3 March 2025, 12:32 Compartir

Curro Cabeza, a 17-year-old from Malaga, became the youngest champion in the four-year history of the Premier Padel tour on Sunday. Partnering with 18-year-old Diego García from Cadiz, they claimed their first professional title in Gijón in their debut appearance in the competition.

Cabeza and García, seeded 11th, defeated Argentina’s Tolito Aguirre and Gonzalo Alfonso in the final with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 victory. The pair capitalised on the absence of top-100 players, who boycotted the event in protest against Premier Padel and the International Padel Federation.

The young Spaniards started strong, taking the first set 7-5 despite a late challenge from their opponents. Aguirre and Alfonso forced a decider after winning the second set 6-4, but Cabeza and García regained control in the third to secure victory.

Cabeza was named MVP of the final and has earned a wildcard entry for the Premier Padel event in Malaga this July.

His breakthrough win will see him climb into the world’s top 80, opening doors to further tournaments.

"With the help of the crowd we felt unstoppable. Now, on to more," he said.