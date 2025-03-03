Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Diego García (left) and Curro Cabeza (right) with their trophies. Premier Padel
Malaga teenager becomes youngest-ever Premier Padel champion
Padel

Malaga teenager becomes youngest-ever Premier Padel champion

Curro Cabeza and Diego García claimed their first professional title in Gijón on their debut

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 3 March 2025, 12:32

Curro Cabeza, a 17-year-old from Malaga, became the youngest champion in the four-year history of the Premier Padel tour on Sunday. Partnering with 18-year-old Diego García from Cadiz, they claimed their first professional title in Gijón in their debut appearance in the competition.

Cabeza and García, seeded 11th, defeated Argentina’s Tolito Aguirre and Gonzalo Alfonso in the final with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 victory. The pair capitalised on the absence of top-100 players, who boycotted the event in protest against Premier Padel and the International Padel Federation.

The young Spaniards started strong, taking the first set 7-5 despite a late challenge from their opponents. Aguirre and Alfonso forced a decider after winning the second set 6-4, but Cabeza and García regained control in the third to secure victory.

Cabeza was named MVP of the final and has earned a wildcard entry for the Premier Padel event in Malaga this July.

His breakthrough win will see him climb into the world’s top 80, opening doors to further tournaments.

"With the help of the crowd we felt unstoppable. Now, on to more," he said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga CF snatch a share of the points thanks to dramatic two-goal fightback
  2. 2 Tour title remains elusive for Alejandro Davidovich after yet another final defeat
  3. 3 Hard-fought draw sees Marbella FC climb out of relegation zone
  4. 4 Last-gasp equaliser not enough to save Antequera CF from losing top spot

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga teenager becomes youngest-ever Premier Padel champion