Malaga teams facing uphill struggle in Tercera RFEF play-offs Torre del Mar drew while Atlético Malagueño suffered a 3-1 defeat in their first-leg matches

Juan Ramón Padilla Monday, 20 May 2024, 21:05

Both Malaga sides competing in the Tercera RFEF play-offs have it all to do in the second leg if they're to keep their promotion chances alive after a disappointing weekend of action.

Torre del Mar must secure a win on their travels next week after a 1-1 draw against Real Jaén at Juan Azuaga. An early error by Torre del Mar’s goalkeeper Alberto gifted Jaén the opener in the eighth minute, scored by Fernando amid cheers from 400 travelling supporters.

Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, Torre del Mar's ongoing goal-scoring troubles were evident. It wasn't until Antonio López hit the crossbar in the 52nd minute that they even came close to equalising.

The breakthrough finally came in the 87th minute when Acosta converted a penalty following a handball by a Jaén defender.

Both teams had opportunities to break the deadlock in the closing moments, but the draw favours Real Jaén heading into the next leg.

Two-goal deficit

Meanwhile, Atlético Malagueño face an uphill battle in their tie after a last-second goal in their first leg against Almería B leaves them trailing 3-1.

Played at the Power Horse Stadium, the first half saw little action. The second half, however, saw Almería B’s Peñalver assisting Cantón for the opening goal.

Malaga's reserves quickly responded with Santaella netting the equaliser after a set-piece by Recio.

However, the game tilted in the hosts' favour when substitute Valentín's brilliant solo effort restored their lead in the 77th minute. Despite Céspedes’ saves, Malagueño struggled defensively, and Valentín sealed the 3-1 win in the 94th minute.

Malagueño will need a strong comeback in the return leg on Sunday.