Malaga swimmer ready to tackle Alborán Sea challenge again later this month

No stranger to pushing his body to the limit, Malaga-born swimmer Christian Jongeneel is set to put himself to the test once more this month with yet another bold challenge: crossing the Alborán Sea.

Jongeneel, who has a track record of achieving incredible open-water swimming challenges, has successfully crossed the English Channel, the Molokai Strait in Hawaii, the Cook Strait in New Zealand, the Strait of Gibraltar and completed a double lap around Manhattan Island, among other feats. These accomplishments involve hours of battling fatigue, currents, extreme cold and waves.

Second attempt

This won't be the first time that the swimmer, based in Rincón de la Victoria, will try to cross the westernmost portion of the Mediterranean. In 2022, he attempted to cross the nearly 100-kilometre stretch from Alborán Island to the coast of Almeria in just 24 hours. On that occasion, an abundance of jellyfish in the area forced him to abort the attempt after just 47 kilometres.

Now, a year later, Jongeneel is gearing up for another attempt this September, with the exact date dependent on sea conditions.

An important objective

The goal of this endeavour remains significant – to raise awareness and funds for children with cancer in rural India.

Through his Brazadas Solidarias project, Jongeneel aims to raise 12,000 euros (via the Vicente Ferrer Foundation website) to support a comprehensive healthcare project that will enable access to holistic treatment, covering treatment costs, transportation, accommodation and meals for both the affected children and their families.