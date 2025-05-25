Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Last year's winner, Carlota Ciganda, in front of the trophy. SUR
Malaga set to host Ladies European Tour season finale for second consecutive year
Golf

Malaga set to host Ladies European Tour season finale for second consecutive year

The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España will take place at the Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf from 27 to 30 November

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Sunday, 25 May 2025, 13:20

The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España will return to Malaga from 27 to 30 November, with Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf once again confirmed as host for the second consecutive year.

Following the success of last year’s edition, the event, which concludes the Ladies European Tour season, will pit 72 of the tour’s best players against each other for a prize pot of 700,000 euros.

"For us, hosting this great tournament again is recognition of a job well done," said Ángel Gancedo, the club's president.

"In 2024 we showed that Guadalhorce has everything required for a major final: a demanding layout, top-class facilities and a dedicated team."

Steeped in history

The Guadalhorce course, a par 72 redesigned by Miguel Ángel Jiménez in 2007, combines technical greens with varied holes across two distinct loops.

Set within the grounds of the 18th-century Cortijo Colmenares, the club’s facilities and location make it an attractive venue for players and spectators alike.

Last year’s event saw Carlota Ciganda claim her second Open de España title after an exciting final-day battle with Manon De Roey. Young amateur Andrea Revuelta also impressed, finishing fifth and earning the Celia Barquín Award.

The 2025 edition is supported by the Malaga city council, Solán de Cabras, Mahou, Kyocera and PING, with organisational backing from the LET, national and regional golf federations and Deporte & Business.

