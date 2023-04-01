Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

González and Ortega have been partners during two different phases. World Padel Tour
Malaga padel star Bea González separates from doubles partner

The surprise move comes after an inconsistent start to the 2023 World Padel Tour campaign

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Saturday, 1 April 2023, 19:59

After an inconsistent start to their World Padel Tour campaign, Bea González and Marta Ortega have announced the end of their doubles pairing.

González, currently the best player from Malaga, and Ortega, the former world number one, were the number three pairing in the world, just behind Gemma Triay and Ale Salazar (first) and Ari Sánchez and Paula Josemaría (second).

In two phases as a pair, they managed to win three Open titles. The first was during their first phase, just after the pandemic; the other two came last season, when they decided to give it another shot.

After a strong end to 2022, they have managed to reach a semi-final and a final in 2023 so far but struggled to find consistency overall.

The announcement, made via social media, caught many by surprise given not only their success so far together, but also because they share the number five spot in the individual rankings.

