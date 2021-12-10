Malaga padel player Álex Ruiz succeeds in reaching the top ten in the world Ruiz, alongside his partner, lifted the second title of his career at the World Padel Tour

Álex Ruiz is living the best moment of his career and his results show for it. The player, who is already considered the best padel player from Malaga of all time (in the men's category), has just fulfilled one more dream: after lifting the second title of his life on the World Padel Tour last Sunday (5 December) he has entered for the first time in the top 10 of the world ranking' (he is ninth).

And, as if that were not enough, he and his partner, Argentine Franco Stupaczuk (he has climbed to eighth place), have established themselves as the number four couple of the season.

What does this mean? That next week, in Madrid, this 'Captain America' - as he is nicknamed on the circuit - will once again play the flagship event of the year, the Final Master of the World Padel Tour, which is only reached by the eight best-ranked couples at the end of the season.

It is a reward for work and consistency, because this couple has not gone from less to more, but has managed to stay at the top of the list of the best players in the world.