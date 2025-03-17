Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Torres poses with her medal. SUR
Malaga karateka forced to settle for bronze after semi-final defeat in China

World number one María Torres secured her 11th Premier League medal with a dominant third-place fightback

Marina Rivas

Monday, 17 March 2025, 13:36

Malaga's María Torres won bronze at the Karate Premier League event in Hangzhou (China) on Sunday, strengthening her status as the world's top-ranked fighter in the +68kg kumite division.

The Spaniard advanced from the round-robin stage on Saturday with a perfect record, beating Switzerland’s Paulie Bonjour 3-1 and Germany’s Selina Stamer 1-0. She then overcame Scotland’s Niamh Junner 3-2 in the quarter-finals but fell short in the semi-finals against Italy’s Clio Ferracuti, losing 9-7.

Despite missing out on the final, Torres had the chance to compete for bronze and made no mistake, defeating Portugal’s Rita Oliveira 2-0 on Sunday morning.

The result marks her 11th Premier League medal, her fifth bronze and her seventh podium finish in the last two years.

