Malaga to host Premier Padel event again next year

Marina Rivas
Malaga
Friday, 27 December 2024, 15:34
Malaga will once again host a Premier Padel event in 2025, as revealed in the new international calendar. The P1-category tournament will take place from 14 to 20 July, likely at the Martín Carpena area.
The city is one of only six Spanish municipalities to host a Premier Padel event. The 2025 season will feature 24 tournaments in 16 countries, including new locations such as Miami, Buenos Aires and Cancún.
