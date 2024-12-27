Malaga to host Premier Padel event again next year

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The 2025 season will feature 24 tournaments in 16 countries, including new locations such as Miami, Buenos Aires and Cancún

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Friday, 27 December 2024, 15:34

Malaga will once again host a Premier Padel event in 2025, as revealed in the new international calendar. The P1-category tournament will take place from 14 to 20 July, likely at the Martín Carpena area.

The city is one of only six Spanish municipalities to host a Premier Padel event. The 2025 season will feature 24 tournaments in 16 countries, including new locations such as Miami, Buenos Aires and Cancún.

