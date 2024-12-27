Malaga to host Premier Padel event again next year

Marina Rivas Malaga Friday, 27 December 2024, 15:34

Malaga will once again host a Premier Padel event in 2025, as revealed in the new international calendar. The P1-category tournament will take place from 14 to 20 July, likely at the Martín Carpena area.

The city is one of only six Spanish municipalities to host a Premier Padel event. The 2025 season will feature 24 tournaments in 16 countries, including new locations such as Miami, Buenos Aires and Cancún.