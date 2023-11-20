Malaga handballers make history as they progress on the European stage

Marina Rivas Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The Costa del Sol Málaga handball team made history on Sunday, becoming just the second ever Spanish side to make it to the group phase of the Women's EHF European League. The 'Panteras' progressed in the continent's second-biggest tournament with a statement win against Copenhagen.

Right from the start, Suso Gallardo's squad showed dominance on the court, spearheaded by Silvia Arderius, who scored an outstanding 12 goals, guiding the team's attack.

Throughout the match, Costa del Sol Málaga maintained a strong grip on the game, with their defensive line, and Merche Castellanos in particular, effectively curbing Copenhagen's scoring opportunities and frustrating their attempts to rally.

That was at least until Copenhagen's late surge. However, the Spanish team held their ground, ensuring a 20-25 win.