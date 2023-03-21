Malaga football fans disappointed as Haaland is ruled out of Spain-Norway clash The Manchester City striker was set to be one of the main attractions for the game to be played at La Rosaleda this Saturday

Erling Haaland, one of football's most in-form players at present, has been ruled out of the Spain-Norway clash at La Rosaleda this Saturday.

The Norwegian striker, who has 42 goals for Manchester City from 37 appearances so far this season, is still feeling the effects of a groin injury picked up in last weekend's FA Cup match against Burnley.

This means Haaland will miss this first round of Group A qualifying games for next year's European Championships, including this Saturday's against Spain - the first for Luis de la Fuente as new head coach.

Haaland's absence should make Spain's task a lot easier. Having scored eight goals in his last two games (five against RB Leipzig and a hat-trick against Burnley), the forward has been in unstoppable form.

His place in Norway starting line-up is likely to be filled by Real Sociedad's Alexander Sørloth. Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard, formerly of Real Madrid, is also likely to start.

Saturday's game at La Rosaleda is a sell-out and kicks off at 8.45pm.