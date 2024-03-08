Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Carmen Arellano with her medals. SUR
Malaga flight attendant completes six of world&#039;s greatest marathons
Running

Malaga flight attendant completes six of world's greatest marathons

Carmen Arellano has joined the exclusive group of 'finishers' of the 'Six Majors'

Marina Rivas

Friday, 8 March 2024, 16:48

Berlin 2014, Chicago 2015, New York 2016, Boston 2017, London 2019... And Tokyo 2024.

It literally took a decade to achieve this feat, but finally, after many years of effort, Malaga flight attendant, 47-year-old Carmen Arellano, has done it.

With this success Carmen joins the exclusive group of 'finishers' of the 'Six Majors', or in other words, she has completed what are considered the six major marathons in the world.

