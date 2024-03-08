Malaga flight attendant completes six of world's greatest marathons

Marina Rivas Friday, 8 March 2024, 16:48 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Berlin 2014, Chicago 2015, New York 2016, Boston 2017, London 2019... And Tokyo 2024.

It literally took a decade to achieve this feat, but finally, after many years of effort, Malaga flight attendant, 47-year-old Carmen Arellano, has done it.

With this success Carmen joins the exclusive group of 'finishers' of the 'Six Majors', or in other words, she has completed what are considered the six major marathons in the world.