Malaga confirmed to be Davis Cup group stage host between 14 and 18 September Malaga city was the only Spanish candidate to host one of the Davis Cup group stages

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has confirmed that Malaga will be one of four host cities for the Davis Cup group stages, which will be played between 14 and 18 September on covered hardcourt at the Martín Carpena arena. The other three host cities are Hamburg, Bologna and Glasgow.

Spain will compete against three other nations in a round robin format, where the four teams will play for the top two spots in their group for a place in the finals, scheduled to take place between 23 and 27 November in Dubai.

Malaga's plans to host the Davis Cup has been ongoing for months. It was the only Spanish candidate and the bid was prepared by the regional government, with help from Malaga city hall. The group stage draw will be on 31 March.