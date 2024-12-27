Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Samuel Molina. Marilú Báez
Malaga boxer Samuel Molina to defend European welterweight title in city arena
Boxing

Malaga boxer Samuel Molina to defend European welterweight title in city arena

It will staged at the Martín Carpena arena on 15 February, making it the first boxing event to be staged in the venue's history

N. Carmona

Malaga

Friday, 27 December 2024, 15:32

Malaga's Samuel Molina will defend his European welterweight title at the city's Martín Carpena arena on 15 February, marking the first boxing event in the venue's history.

Alongside Molina's voluntary defence, Baldo Mira will make a mandatory defence. The event will feature additional bouts, including a Spanish title fight by Rubén Gil and two Andalusian title contests.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Centre of Fuengirola to go back in time to become a medieval market this Friday
  2. 2 'True pioneer' of property sales and holiday rentals on the Costa dies after two-year battle with cancer
  3. 3

    New Year's wish list for Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Housing crisis and tourism-phobia
  5. 5 Benalmádena sees out the old and welcomes in the New Year with activities in the Pueblo and Arroyo de la Miel
  6. 6 NK Prodarte brings the best of classical music and ballet to Malaga
  7. 7 Conservation through discovery: love for nature as the key to protection at Bioparc Fuengirola
  8. 8 William Mark: A 'second paradise' for a British consul
  9. 9 'Great response' to Torremolinos Christmas gift campaign for needy children
  10. 10 Lemons, demolition and new attractions

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga boxer Samuel Molina to defend European welterweight title in city arena