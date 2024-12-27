Malaga boxer Samuel Molina to defend European welterweight title in city arena

N. Carmona Malaga Friday, 27 December 2024, 15:32

Malaga's Samuel Molina will defend his European welterweight title at the city's Martín Carpena arena on 15 February, marking the first boxing event in the venue's history.

Alongside Molina's voluntary defence, Baldo Mira will make a mandatory defence. The event will feature additional bouts, including a Spanish title fight by Rubén Gil and two Andalusian title contests.