Antequera keeper Jero Lario got hands on Olmedo's penalty but couldn't keep it out. A. J. Guerrero
Lowly Yeclano stun Antequera CF in big blow to promotion aspirations
Football

Lowly Yeclano stun Antequera CF in big blow to promotion aspirations

A second-half penalty and blunt attacking display saw the inland Malaga province side lose ground in the title race once again

Antonio J. Guerrero

Antequera

Sunday, 20 April 2025, 21:16

Antequera CF’s push for the Primera RFEF Group 2 summit hit an unexpected stumbling block this Sunday afternoon as they fell 0–1 at home to struggling Yeclano.

Despite entering the match on the back of two consecutive wins and with mathematical hopes of going top, the hosts lacked spark throughout a tepid affair at El Maulí.

Coach Javi Medina, serving a touchline ban and watching from the press box, made minimal changes to the line-up, with Jero Lario replacing the suspended Juanmi Carrión in goal and Agus Moreno slotting into defence.

Hopes of a dynamic start quickly faded as Antequera’s possession-heavy approach yielded little threat. The first half produced few highlights, with only brief flashes of danger from Biabiany and Chema Núñez.

The breakthrough came moments after the restart. Juanje slipped through Antequera’s back line and was brought down by Iván Pérez in the box. Víctor Olmedo converted the resulting penalty, narrowly beating keeper Lario, who managed a touch but couldn’t keep it out.

The goal rattled the hosts, who introduced fresh legs in attack (Longo, Jaime, Elejalde, Xemi and Iván) in a bid to spark a reaction. Longo went closest with a firm header, and Luismi and Elejalde both tried their luck from range, but Yeclano’s disciplined defending kept them at bay.

The defeat leaves Antequera four points adrift of leaders Ceuta, who won against Marbella on Saturday.

