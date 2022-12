Fuengirola figure skater consolidates position in 2022 Although she achieved a historic milestone by winning the Spanish, European and World championships last season, this year she narrowly missed repeating the feat

Fuengirola skater Natalia Baldizzone, has remained at the top of her discipline this year.

Although she achieved a historic milestone by winning the Spanish, European and World championships last season, this year she was just inches away from repeating the feat. Instead of a gold medal in the world championship she came away with silver in Buenos Aires.