Local boy Dean Huijsen in the thick of it as Spain progress to Nations League semi-finals

Spain are through to the UEFA Nations League semi-finals after a hard-fought victory over the Netherlands on Sunday night. Penalties were required at Mestalla to separate the two sides after the second leg finished 3-3 after 120 minutes, following a 2-2 draw in Rotterdam on Thursday.

In Valencia, a brace (one from the penalty spot) from Mikel Oyarzabal was cancelled out in normal time by a strike in each half from Memphis Depay (penalty) and Ian Maatsen. Lamine Yamal then put Spain back in front in extra time, before Xavi Simons levelled it up, once again with a spotkick, in the 109th minute.

In the shootout, Holland's Noa Lang was the first to miss as he hit the crossbar, but that was followed immediately by Lamine having his saved by the keeper. Luckily for Spain, however, keeper Unai Simón was on hand to save from Donyell Malen, allowing Pedri to settle the tie.

Local hero

This manic tie will be remembered for a very long time by local boy Dean Huijsen. The 19-year-old defender, born in Amsterdam but raised on the Costa del Sol, was subjected to boos from the Dutch crowd as he made his senior debut as a substitute in the first leg, coming on in the first half for the injured Pau Cubarsí.

Huijsen’s decision to represent Spain, after playing for the Netherlands at youth level, did not sit well with the Dutch supporters. Speaking to Cadena Ser after the match, he said, "The crowd is the crowd, and I just focus on playing."

The young talent acknowledged the reception but remained unfazed. "The boos? I expected them. I’m from Malaga and I’m not afraid of anything," he said.

Huijsen, son of former Ajax and AZ Alkmaar player Donny Huijsen, left the Netherlands for Spain at the age of five. He came up through Malaga CF’s academy before moving to Juventus at 17.

Now playing for Bournemouth in the Premier League, his inclusion in the squad came after Barcelona's Íñigo Martínez’s withdrawal from the squad due to injury.

Reflecting on his debut, Huijsen told RTVE: "It’s a dream for me to make my debut with the national team and I’m delighted. Playing in this team is a pleasure and we have a really good squad."

Eventful full debut

Huijsen, the tallest outfield player ever to play for Spain’s senior team at at 1.97 metres, then followed up his first appearance, where he was really thrown in the deep end, by playing the full 120 minutes in the second leg.

Although he wasn't directly responsible for any of the three goals, Huijsen remained composed and contributed effectively during a manic game, demonstrating his comfort on the ball and strong defensive instincts.

He also showed his ability going forward, frequently launching attacks with his long-range passing. It's no wonder Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are credited with an interest. At such a young age, the only way is up for the youngster.