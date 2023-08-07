Local boxer crowned world welterweight youth champion at Holiday World Resort Samuel Molina won by technical knockout in the sixth round during the event held in Benalmádena

Malaga boxer Samuel Molina (26 wins, 3 losses, 12 KOs) claimed the welterweight IBF Youth World title on Saturday, defeating Argentinian Dorian Maidana by technical knockout in the sixth round in an event organised by Holiday World Resort and Saga Heredia at the Holiday Beach Club in Benalmádena.

Maidana started strong, dominating the first three rounds with better punches. However, Molina, encouraged by his corner, stepped up his attack in the fourth round, gaining an advantage.

The decisive moment came in the sixth round when Molina landed a powerful blow, knocking Maidana down. After this dangerous exchange, the referee stopped the fight, declaring Molina the winner.

The event also featured other fights, with Cuban Mike "Rebel" Pérez winning by KO in the first round, and Jose Luís Navarro Jr securing victory by points.

A super welterweight bout between Ayoub Zakari and Frenchman Wahid Hambli ended in a draw, while Alvaro "El Mago" Godoy won by KO in the third round.

In the light heavyweight category, Swedish boxer Constantino Nanga won by unanimous decision.

The evening showcased the growing popularity of boxing on the Costa del Sol, and the organisers were praised for providing an entertaining spectacle beyond just sports.