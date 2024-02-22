Lionesses put through their paces in Marbella

Daryl Finch Thursday, 22 February 2024, 21:44 | Updated 22:05h. Compartir Copiar enlace

England's women's football team are in the south of Spain this week as they look to get their preparations for Euro 2025 qualifying under way.

The senior squad, led by head coach Sarina Wiegman, arrived on Monday for a warm-weather training camp in Marbella ahead of two friendly matches scheduled at the Estadio Nuevo Mirador in Algeciras.

The first is against Austria this Friday 23 February, at 8.45pm, followed by a clash with Italy on Tuesday at 6pm.

Tickets for these games are available to purchase online from the Algeciras CF website (https://algeciras.compralaentrada.com/eventos/).

Bayern Munich’s Georgia Stanway, middle, during a passing drill. Josele

Important preparation

Wiegman has stressed the importance of these fixtures in preparing her squad for the Euro 2025 qualifying rounds, set to commence in April.

“This camp is where the road to Euro 2025 in Switzerland begins. Playing against strong teams like Austria and Italy is just the preparation we need,” she said.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on the grass with the squad.”

Her squad, missing captain Leah Williamson, who had to withdraw through injury, is otherwise at full strength and boasts huge names such as Barcelona’s Lucy Bronze and Chelsea’s Lauren James, who have been seen being put through their paces at the Marbella Football Centre.

Barcelona’s Lucy Bronze and Chelsea’s Lauren James are in the squad. Josele

Youth opportunities

This venue has also played host to Emma Coates’ under-23s this week, providing invaluable experience for the younger players.

They, too, are in action. On Thursday, they lost 3-1 to Spain; next they’ll take on the Netherlands on Monday at the Banús Football Center (1pm).