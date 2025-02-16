Late penalty drama sees Antequera CF escape with a point

Antonio J. Guerrero Antequera Sunday, 16 February 2025, 18:33 Compartir

Antequera CF stopped the rot at El Maulí on Sunday afternoon by securing a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Real Madrid Castilla. This came after the visitors spurned a golden opportunity to claim all three points when Gonzalo García sent a late penalty over the bar.

Following back-to-back defeats, Antequera regained their defensive solidity but lacked attacking sharpness against a Castilla side featuring standout talents such as Jacobo Ramón and top scorer García.

The match, played in front of over 4,000 spectators, began with an early chance for the visitors in the seventh minute. Víctor Muñoz found himself one-on-one with Jero Lario after a pass from Pol Fortuny, but the goalkeeper saved well.

The hosts responded as Iván Elejalde attempted to break through a well-organised Madrid defence.

Antequera pushed forward with greater intent in the second half and Isaac, deputising for the absent Jonathan Biabiany, forced a strong save from Mario de Luis, while Samuele Longo had the ball in the net but was penalised for handball.

Big moment

The game's defining moment arrived in the 83rd minute when Castilla were awarded a penalty after Luismi Luengo fouled Muñoz. García stepped up but blasted his effort high, leaving his side stunned.

Despite late chances for both teams, including a near miss from Antequera’s Fomeyem, the match ended goalless.

If the remaining results over the weekend go against them, the draw could see Antequera surrender top spot before their upcoming clash with Recreativo on Saturday.