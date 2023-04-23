Late goal seals historic win for Marbella FC, earning promotion for next season The winning strike against Real Jaén came in the 83rd minute of the match this Sunday afternoon

Anthony Piovesan

Marbella CF created history after a goal in the final minutes of their season decider against Real Jaén secured the club's promotion into the Segunda RFEF this Sunday afternoon, 23 April.

Clyde Essomba made a move inside the Jaén area which the defence could not handle and struck home the winning goal in the 83rd minute in front a full capacity home crowd at La Dama de Noche.

The fans erupted with joy and the wild scenes continued after the final whistle with the 1-0 result meaning the club could lift the Tercera RFEF Group IX championship trophy and advance to the next league.

Even a draw would have been enough to secure promotion, but the result means Jaén will need to fight for promotion in a play-off.

Marbella CF finished the 30-match season at the top of the ladder with 72 points, four points clear of second-placed Jaén.