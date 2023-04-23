Late goal seals historic win for Marbella FC, earning promotion for next season

Sections
Sunday, 23 April 2023, 18:11
Marbella CF created history after a goal in the final minutes of their season decider against Real Jaén secured the club's promotion into the Segunda RFEF this Sunday afternoon, 23 April.
Clyde Essomba made a move inside the Jaén area which the defence could not handle and struck home the winning goal in the 83rd minute in front a full capacity home crowd at La Dama de Noche.
The fans erupted with joy and the wild scenes continued after the final whistle with the 1-0 result meaning the club could lift the Tercera RFEF Group IX championship trophy and advance to the next league.
Even a draw would have been enough to secure promotion, but the result means Jaén will need to fight for promotion in a play-off.
Marbella CF finished the 30-match season at the top of the ladder with 72 points, four points clear of second-placed Jaén.
