Jon Rahm becomes just the fourth Masters golf winner from Spain

Rahm is given the iconic green jacket reserved for winners at Augusta.

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm won the 87th Masters after a dramatic final day of action at Augusta National on Sunday.

The 28-year-old eventually carded a closing 69 to finish 12 under par, four shots ahead of Phil Mickelson and long-time leader Brooks Koepka who tied in second place.

In a tournament marred by storms, disruptions and postponements, Rahm showed nerves of steel, composure and also tremendous mental strength to tackle thirty holes on the decisive Sunday which would eventually give him the coveted green jacket, once of the most emblematic garments in world sport.

Rahm became just the fourth Masters winner from Spain, following in the footsteps of Seve Ballesteros (1980 and 1983), José María Olazábal (1994 and 1999) and Sergio García (2017).

It's the second major of Rahm's career, coming after his victory in the US Open in June 2021.

On Seve's 66th birthday

"I still haven't processed it yet," said Rahm, when asked about the significance of what he had achieved.

"It's a unique moment, winning the Masters, on [what would have been] Seve's [66th] birthday. It means everything to me."

"He [Seve] is the reason I play golf. And I know he helped me from above," said the Basque player who idolised Ballesteros from a young age.