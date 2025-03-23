Jersey's Farmers battle the elements to secure 2025 European Cricket League title

Daryl Finch Sunday, 23 March 2025, 20:39 Compartir

After weeks of widespread weather disruption, the European Cricket League 2025 (ECL25) concluded on Friday afternoon with Farmers from Jersey claiming their first-ever title after an emphatic 42-run victory over Roma CC in the final held at the Cártma Oval near Malaga.

The tournament, which featured 35 teams battling over four weeks, saw Farmers emerge as the fifth different champion in five seasons.

Roma CC, who had dramatically chased down a mammoth total in Qualifier 2 thanks to a stunning century by Milinda Siriwardana, chose to bowl first after winning the toss in the final. Farmers took full advantage, setting a competitive total of 146 runs.

The Italians' chase never gathered pace after losing early wickets, including Siriwardana, and they fell well short, handing Farmers a memorable triumph.

Endless rain

ECL25 was heavily affected by rain which drenched much of Malaga province for the past fortnight, with Group E’s fixtures completely washed out, leading to the introduction of the Power Over Tiebreaker - a first in the competition’s history.

Additionally, several matches during Championship Week were shortened to five overs per side, offering fans a thrilling spectacle of fast-paced cricket.

Despite the disruptions, the knockout stages remained fiercely competitive, with six of the seven Championship Week teams recording multiple wins and the top four places being decided only after the final round of fixtures.

That said, it was a forgettable Championship Week for defending champions Hornchurch, who finished the week winless. Their chances were hampered by the absence of key bowler Mohammad Irfan, a standout performer in their 2024 triumph. Even the inclusion of England XI captain Dan Lincoln as a wild card could not revive their title defence.

Stand-out performances

Overall, wild cards had a significant impact across the tournament, with six of the seven teams utilising their slots to bring in high-quality international players.

Former Test cricketers such as Sri Lanka’s Siriwardana and Zimbabwe’s Carl Mumba featured for Roma CC and Voorburg, respectively, while Netherlands internationals Vikramjit Singh and Shariz Ahmad represented Skanderborg and Zurich Nomads, helping their teams secure third and fourth place finishes.

In fact, ECL25 witnessed several standout individual performances, with Zurich Nomads’ Faheem Nazir finishing as the top scorer with 383 runs and Farmers’ William Perchard claiming 14 wickets to top the bowling charts.

Farmers’ Julius Sumerauer was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after contributing 333 runs and nine wickets in their victorious campaign.