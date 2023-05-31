International teams flock to the Costa del Sol as Marbella Netball Club hosts its annual summer tournament Nine teams will take part at Laude International School this Saturday in a tournament that is open to the general public

The Annual Summer Netball Tournament returns to Laude International School in San Pedro Alcántara this Saturday, 3 June.

Hosted by local team Marbella Netball Club, thetournament is an opportunity for other clubs in Spain and further afield, including Gibraltar and the UK, to get together and test themselves against sides of varying styles and abilities.

With nine teams registered, including over 100 participants, this tournament promises a positive and welcoming atmosphere, as well as some great netball.

Starting at 9.30am, Marbella Netball Club, Costanets, Fetcham (A and B), Manilva, Madrid, BFG Gibraltar, AKS Gibraltar and Alhaurín de la Torre will face off in a series of games that are open to the general public.

An encouraging atmosphere

Marbella Netball Club was set up in April 2007 with the aim of providing an opportunity to keep fit in a fun environment, for past players to resume playing and for new players to learn about the game.

The club trains every Tuesday from 7 to 9pm at Laude International School in San Pedro where there is a relaxed, open atmosphere that encourages women of all levels to take part. This makes it especially inviting to those new to the area who want to get out and meet like-minded sporty people.

For anyone wishing to find out more about the club, train, play competitively or just have some fun, contact marbellanetballclub@gmail.com or message via the club's social media pages (Facebook: Marbella Netball Club, or Instagram: Netballmarbella).