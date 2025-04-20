Injury-hit Carlos Alcaraz suffers record-ending Barcelona Open final defeat

Enric Gardiner Malaga Sunday, 20 April 2025, 21:34 Compartir

Carlos Alcaraz's unbeaten run at the Barcelona Open came to a halt on Sunday after he was forced to finish the final against Holger Rune in discomfort due to a groin injury.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, who had won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, lost 7-6 (6) 6-2 to Rune, marking his first defeat at the tournament since 2021, when he was a teenage wildcard entry.

The opening set was a fiercely contested affair; Rune needed five set points to finally break Alcaraz’s run of 22 consecutive sets won in Barcelona. Alcaraz saved the first two chances with attacking play and a deft drop shot, but the Dane ultimately closed the set with a strong return to the body.

Injury

Midway through the second set, Alcaraz showed signs of physical distress. He left the court for treatment on a groin issue and returned with heavy strapping. Despite medical attention on and off the court, he struggled to maintain his level and was broken early by Rune, who quickly took control.

The 21-year-old Dane, once considered a future Grand Slam contender alongside Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, had not reached a final since January 2024 and had dropped out of the world’s top 15. His win in Barcelona, which included victories over Casper Ruud and Karen Khachanov, lifts him to ninth in the ATP rankings and marks his first title since Munich in 2023.

Alcaraz’s fitness now becomes a concern ahead of the Madrid Masters 1000, starting this week. It is his last chance to close the gap on Sinner in the rankings before the Italian returns in Rome on 4 May.