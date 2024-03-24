Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Hornchurch players celebrate with the ECL trophy. SUR
Hornchurch crowned European Cricket League champions for the first time
Cricket

The beaten 2023 finalists saw off Jersey champions Old Victorians in the final at the Cártama Cricket Oval

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Malaga

Sunday, 24 March 2024, 16:10

After more than a month of action at the Cártama Cricket Oval, the European Cricket League came to an end with English side Hornchurch delivering a masterful performance to claim their first-ever title.

The London side overpowered Jersey champions Old Victorians, who reached the final by beating Italian side Jinnah Brescia in the second qualifier, by a resounding seven-wicket margin in the final on Friday evening.

With a disciplined bowling effort, Hornchurch restricted Old Victorians to a modest total of 93-5 in their allotted 10 overs, with Scott Simpson's impressive 33-run contribution being the highlight of the innings.

However, Hornchurch's brilliance shone through in their confident chase. Openers George Hankins and Jalpesh Vijay laid a solid foundation, putting together a crucial 50-run partnership to set the stage for victory.

Hankins played a pivotal role, smashing an unbeaten 48 off just 22 balls, steering his team to glory with a flurry of powerful strokes.

Redemption

The triumph in the final marked a remarkable turnaround for Hornchurch, who had previously faltered in the 2023 edition of the tournament, losing in the final to French team Dreux.

Undeterred by past setbacks, they stormed through the competition, winning all their games in the final round to clinch the coveted title in what was the biggest ECL competition to date, with 35 champion clubs hailing from 33 nations.

