Higuerón Resort consolidates its position as one of Europe's leading sports and wellness centres

Open gym with state-of-the-art technology powered by Technogym, swimming pools, specialised activity rooms, paddle tennis, tennis and beach volleyball courts and a team of expert sports professionals. All this, together with the rest of its premium facilities, has positioned Higuerón Resort as one of the most important sports and wellness centres in Europe.

From its privileged location in the Higuerón area of Fuengirola, connected to the airport and the main points of interest in the province, this Curio Collection by Hilton hotel complex hosts a wide variety of sporting events and attracts top-level teams and players, who choose it for its train and stay proposal.

The complex, which from its conception has been conscientiously designed to offer premium and elite services, has first-class sports infrastructures that are complemented by the best professionals. Nutrition specialists such as Ismael Galancho, physiotherapists from its On Clinic centre with José Antonio Fernández, physiotherapist of the Spanish Basketball Team and Alejandro Ibáñez, physiotherapist of Atlético de Madrid, personal trainers or pilates studio by Begoña Pedraza, among many others, who put their knowledge and experience at the service of users. It also has a spa with a complete water circuit and different sports and relaxing massages, making the offer for these professional players totally irresistible.

That is why Higuerón Resort has become the benchmark resort for the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association). The tandem formed by Training Center Higuerón (The Embassy) together with Higuerón Resort welcomes NBA stars, who during their stay last July enjoyed an experience based on training, physical improvement, wellness and leisure.

Thanks to the agreement between the hotel establishment and the Training Center Higuerón (The Embassy), which is just a few metres away and is managed by Berni Rodríguez and José Manuel Calderón, athletes are steps away from a top-quality sports hall, making it a perfect combination.

Some of the most prominent American league players who stayed at Higuerón are names like Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Steven Adams (Memphis Grizzlies) Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets), Bismack Biyombo (Phoenix Suns), Bruno Fernando (Atlanta Hawks), Davis Bertans (Oklahoma City), Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks), JaeSean Tate (Houston Rockets), Nick Richards (Charlotte Hornets), Mason Plumlee (Los Angeles Clippers), Precious Achiuwa (Toronto Raptors), Deni Avdija (Washington Wizards), Usman Garuba (Oklahoma City), Malaki Branham (San Antonio Spurs), Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies), Omer Yurtseven (Utah Jazz), Udoka Azubuike (Boston Celtics), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Oklahoma City), Davion Mitchell (Sacramento Kings), Sidy Cissoko (San Antonio Spurs), Paul Reed (Philadelphia 76ers) and Izan Almansa (G League Ignite).

The Higuerón Hotel also has an agreement with Unicaja, so the teams that play against the Málaga team in the Champions League stay there. Because of this and the collaboration with the Training Center, the rooms are adapted for very tall people with extra-large 2.10 metre beds. Recently, in addition to the NBPA players, it has also hosted the Chinese national team.

An elite sports programme

In addition to the NBA players, the Higuerón Resort is also accommodating the athletes of the Triangular Tournament, made up of the Spanish, Slovenian and USA national teams. This Centenary Tournament starts today and will run until 13 August at the Palacio de Deportes Martín Carpena in Málaga, with a programme of friendly matches that serve as preparation for the World Championship.

This is the most attractive international event of all those taking place prior to the world competition, which is to be held in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia. Not surprisingly, these teams' top-notch squads spark great expectation among basketball fans.

With regard to beach volleyball, Higuerón Resort in Fuengirola will once again be the venue for the Spanish Beach Volleyball Championships, which will take place from 31 August to 3 September, pitting the country's best beach volleyball pairs against each other as they battle it out for the title of national champions.

The event, organized by Madison Sports Marketing and the Royal Spanish Volleyball Federation (RFEVB), has over its decade of existence become an unmissable event for fans of the sport, bringing together the top players of the moment and fans from all over the country.

At the end of the year, the hotel will also receive the stars of the Davis Cup, which will take place for the second consecutive year in the aforementioned sports centre, organised by the International Tennis Federation.

Higuerón Resort will not only be the resting place for these professionals, but they will also carry out their training sessions at the hotel. The resort has managed to specialise in this type of client that requires very special services, catering to these sports stars thanks to the comprehensive excellence of its proposal.