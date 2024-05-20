Heartbreak for Costa del Sol Málaga as back-to-back title hopes end

Marina Rivas Monday, 20 May 2024, 21:04 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Costa del Sol Málaga narrowly missed out on a chance to defend their Liga title on Sunday, falling to Bera Bera in a nail-biting semi-final that concluded in a dramatic overtime.

In a match held at a packed Pérez Canca in Malaga city, the local handball side, trailing by one goal from the first leg, needed a win in regular time to force an overtime decider. And they did just that.

However, despite a gritty performance that saw them clinch a narrow 28-27 victory, extra period proved decisive.

Both teams fought with everything they had. Maitane Etxeberría put Bera Bera ahead, but Eli Cesáreo quickly equalised for the hosts. The game swung back and forth, with each side capitalising on their opponents’ errors. Ultimately, Bera Bera's precision in the critical moments of the second half of overtime secured them a 5-4 victory, breaking Malaga hearts and securing their place in the final against Elche.

Despite the loss, the Malaga team can hold their heads high as they now prepare to face Porriño for in the third-place play-off.