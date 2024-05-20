Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Despair at the final whistle after a narrow loss. MARILÚ BÁEZ
Heartbreak for Costa del Sol Málaga as back-to-back title hopes end
Handball

Heartbreak for Costa del Sol Málaga as back-to-back title hopes end

The Malaga handball side were edged out by a single goal in extra time of the semi-finals

Marina Rivas

Monday, 20 May 2024, 21:04

Compartir

Costa del Sol Málaga narrowly missed out on a chance to defend their Liga title on Sunday, falling to Bera Bera in a nail-biting semi-final that concluded in a dramatic overtime.

In a match held at a packed Pérez Canca in Malaga city, the local handball side, trailing by one goal from the first leg, needed a win in regular time to force an overtime decider. And they did just that.

However, despite a gritty performance that saw them clinch a narrow 28-27 victory, extra period proved decisive.

Both teams fought with everything they had. Maitane Etxeberría put Bera Bera ahead, but Eli Cesáreo quickly equalised for the hosts. The game swung back and forth, with each side capitalising on their opponents’ errors. Ultimately, Bera Bera's precision in the critical moments of the second half of overtime secured them a 5-4 victory, breaking Malaga hearts and securing their place in the final against Elche.

Despite the loss, the Malaga team can hold their heads high as they now prepare to face Porriño for in the third-place play-off.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Private and shared pools can officially fill up from 1 June
  2. 2 Malaga Airport prepares an air taxi service with pilotless drones
  3. 3 Malaga CF finally give their fans something to cheer
  4. 4 More than 300 kilos of illegal fruit and 200 counterfeit items seized in Costa del Sol town
  5. 5 Eleven-year-old British youngster makes impact on La Voz Kids talent show
  6. 6 Gerda Grepp, the journalist on the frontline of the Spanish Civil War
  7. 7 Spicy sauce made in Malaga launched into space
  8. 8 Celebrating all things Norwegian
  9. 9 'More than 50 countries have consuls in Malaga, representing 1.5 billion people'
  10. 10 Around 2,000 walkers turn out for annual fun stroll in aid of Cudeca

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad