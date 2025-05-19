Hat-trick hero fires Antequera CF into promotion play-offs

The Antequera players celebrate the achievement on the pitch after the game.

Antequera CF have secured a place in the play-offs for promotion to Spain’s Segunda División for the first time in their history after a resounding 4–1 home win over Betis Deportivo.

Saturday’s match at El Maulí began evenly, but it was Betis who took the lead through Marcos Fernández midway through the first half.

The hosts responded just before the break with a well-worked goal finished by Álex Rubio, following pressure and a clever sequence involving Elejalde and Luismi Gutiérrez.

The second half belonged entirely to the home side. Rubio struck again in the 57th minute after good build-up play by Marcelo and Aspra. Shortly after, Elejalde netted Antequera’s third, capitalising on a rebound following Rubio’s effort.

Rubio then completed his hat-trick with a deft header in the 71st minute, converting a Juanmi Carrión cross to put the result beyond doubt.

The final outcome, coupled with Murcia and Ibiza also dropping points, means Antequera are mathematically assured of a top-five finish in Group 2 of the Primera RFEF.

Their final position, however, will be determined next weekend when they visit Marbella, who are battling to avoid relegation.