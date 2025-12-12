Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Rugby

Green light given for new rugby field in a boost for local clubs in Malaga city

The facility will be built on a 15,000-square-metre plot at the junction of Calles María Barrientos and Navarro Ledesma

SUR

Malaga.

Friday, 12 December 2025, 17:41

Malaga council's urban planning board has approved the project for a new rugby ground in the Teatinos area of the city. The facility will be built on a 15,000-square-metre plot at the junction of Calles María Barrientos and Navarro Ledesma.

The city hall and the Diputación provincial council will fund the 4.82-million-euro project, with the latter contributing one million euros.

Local rugby clubs will train at the venue which will include a full-size pitch and a smaller adjacent field.

Plans feature a main building with changing rooms for players and referees, toilets and an infirmary as well as a trophy and meeting room.

Vehicle access to a small stand will be created via an adapted pavement.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga village strengthens ties with USA
  2. 2 Contract awarded to turn eastern Costa del Sol castle into museum
  3. 3 Spain or the UK? Which country offers the best value for your retirement years?
  4. 4 New plan for eastern Costa del Sol port
  5. 5 Authorities plea for information on missing 14-year-old from Malaga village
  6. 6 Eastern Costa del Sol turns to AI for tools to help tourists
  7. 7 New walking football team aims to attract more women to the sport
  8. 8 La Cala de Mijas Lions use December to support the needy during the festive season
  9. 9 Torremolinos opens its Nativity scene in new location
  10. 10 Controversial penalty stuns Malaga CF late on despite dominant display

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Green light given for new rugby field in a boost for local clubs in Malaga city

Green light given for new rugby field in a boost for local clubs in Malaga city