Green light given for new rugby field in a boost for local clubs in Malaga city

Malaga council's urban planning board has approved the project for a new rugby ground in the Teatinos area of the city. The facility will be built on a 15,000-square-metre plot at the junction of Calles María Barrientos and Navarro Ledesma.

The city hall and the Diputación provincial council will fund the 4.82-million-euro project, with the latter contributing one million euros.

Local rugby clubs will train at the venue which will include a full-size pitch and a smaller adjacent field.

Plans feature a main building with changing rooms for players and referees, toilets and an infirmary as well as a trophy and meeting room.

Vehicle access to a small stand will be created via an adapted pavement.