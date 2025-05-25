Great escape as last-gasp drama elsewhere saves Marbella FC from relegation

Marbella fans on the pitch after the full-time whistle to celebrate survival.

Against all odds and in the most dramatic circumstances, Marbella FC completed a great escape on the final day of the Primera RFEF season, beating Antequera 2–0 on Saturday while results elsewhere unexpectedly handed them salvation.

Knowing they needed a win and help from other grounds, Marbella started with urgency at La Dama de Noche. Antequera, already assured of a play-off spot and resting key players, struggled to match the hosts’ intensity.

The breakthrough came in the 25th minute when José Callejón, in his final professional appearance, fired home from inside the area. The goal lifted spirits in the stadium and gave Marbella hope of staying up.

Dorian had already threatened Antequera’s goal earlier and Marbella maintained pressure throughout the first half.

With Marbella doing their bit, attention soon turned to events elsewhere - and it wasn't good news. Relegation rivals Sanluqueño, despite being down to ten men, had mounted a second-half comeback against Hércules. When Sanluqueño went 1–3 up, La Dama de Noche fell into silence.

The mood changed again in the 54th minute when Dorian made it 2–0, but survival was still out of their hands. At that point, Marbella were heading for relegation, unless bottom side Intercity could avoid defeat against Yeclano.

Good news

With everyone inside the ground dejected, some unlikely news started to filter through from Murcia: Intercity, already relegated weeks earlier, had equalised against Yeclano in the 83rd minute.

That result alone would have kept Marbella up, but the Alicante side went one better in the 89th minute, scoring again to beat Yeclano 1–2, sparking wild celebrations on the Costa del Sol.

At full time, hundreds of fans poured onto the pitch. Carlos de Lerma, Marbella’s head coach, was hoisted into the air after winning all four of his home games in charge.

Callejón, meanwhile, received a brief tribute and thanked supporters in an emotional farewell. "It’s been an unforgettable night," he said.

Antequera, for their part, slipped to fifth place due to the loss and will now face Ponferradina in the promotion play-offs, with the return leg to be played at El Toralín.