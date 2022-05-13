Golfer Ana Peláez wins convincingly in Madrid The Malaga local achieved a win with no major problems at the Jarama-RACE Golf Club as she beat Swede Linnea Strom by six strokes

Young Malaga local Ana Peláez completed a fantastic week on Sunday as she emphatically and clearly imposed herself in the Comunidad de Madrid Ladies Open, a tournament that falls under the Ladies European Tour (LET) and whose first edition was hosted by the Jarama-RACE Golf Club, in Madrid. The local Malaga golfer didn't stray too far away from the script, and followed a solid tee-to-green game to continually shoot below par in each hole.

Peláez made her intentions clear on the opening hole of thefirst day of competition, strengthening her lead with an early birdie, which was followed by another on hole three. The first part of her round continued with more chances of birdies, but she wouldn't take another until the 11th hole, and she struck an an eagle on the thirteenth.

However, for the 24-year-old the key to her win was "in my head and in my determination, and I also hit the ball quite well." With a six-stroke lead and five holes left to play, the logical thing would be for her to get carried away, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Ana Peláez's smile didn't change one iota.

Maintaining maximum concentration throughout her routine, Peláez continued her play without any cracks appearing, which allowed her to record yet another birdie on the seventeenth, sealing a card of 66 strokes (-6) that not only allowed her to win her first professional torunament, but also granted her the full rights to take part in the Ladies european Tournament for the next two-and-a-half years.

"I can't find the words to describe today. We've enjoyed it a lot. It's been a whole host of feelings, all the personal and family efforts during the last few years have been worth it. For me it's a dream come true, one of the many I have." It's important to note that Ana Peláez turned pro less than a year ago, and this win means her life "has turned upside down, it changes everything. I was very eager to win, this feels different," Peláez said.

Peláez gave extensive thanks to her family. "Sometimes, the road gets a little bit tough and it's important to have the help of your family, and of my coach. Today we can enjoy the win together. The taste of victory can't be described."

Peláez is playing in the LET Team Series in Bangkok. She booked her place in the tournament thanks to her win in Madrid, and was second after day one.