Norma Franck Homes and Grupo Mosh announce Marbella charity golf tournament The event will be played this weekend in the four-team Texas scramble format, with a gala dinner and auction to raise money for Maiti Nepal

Norma Franck Homes and Grupo Mosh have announced a charity golf tournament to be held in Marbella's Los Naranjos golf club on Sunday 20 November. The event, which will include a gala dinner and an auction after the golf, will hope to raise funds for the Maiti Nepal charity.

Registration is open to the general public and a spot in the tournament costs 250 euros to take part in. This includes a morning of Texas Scramble golf played in teams of four, a goodie bag and tapas at Los Naranjo golf club.

The Maiti Nepal charity's goal is to fight against exploitation, violence and the trafficiking of women and children through comprehensive and rehabilitative programmes that promote education, empowerment, health and social inclusion.