Goalkeeping heroics earn Antequera a point in Madrid

ADG / J. R. Padilla Malaga Monday, 11 March 2024, 08:15 | Updated 09:13h.

Antequera have goalkeeper Iván Moreno to thank after the Malaga side picked up a hard-fought point on their visit to the capital to take on Real Madrid's B team.

After a low-key first half, the hosts stepped up the intensity after the break and forced the visiting keeper into action on multiple occasions.

Three minutes into the second half, Moreno had to make a crucial save to block a close-range effort from César Palacios.

But the pivotal moment came in the 59th minute when Pepe Mena fouled Palacios to give Nico Paz the opportunity from the penalty spot. However, the keeper kept the effort out with a splendid dive to his left.

Moreno proved decisive again in the 65th minute with a great save with his feet to stop Álvaro Rodríguez.

In the closing minutes, though, when the wind and a deflection left him powerless to stop Víctor Muñoz's cross-shot, the post came to his rescue and the ball bounced back into play.

This goalless draw keeps Antequera in contention for the Primera RFEF play-offs; they currently sit seventh, five points off fifth place.

No wins for Malaga sides

In the division below, there were no wins for the local sides this weekend. Marbella (third) suffered their first defeat in the second half of the season, losing resoundingly on the road to Antoniano (3-0).

Marbella were totally outplayed in Lebrija. SUR

Neighbours Estepona (sixth) put in a better performance away from home but ultimately conceded in the 83rd minute to Lucas Pérez, gifting Sevilla B the 1-0 win.

Strugglers El Palo (17th), however, were able to salvage a point at home against Yeclano, with Aranda's goal sealing a 1-1 draw.

Vélez (12th), too, were able to bag a 1-1 draw. Despite Ciudad Real's dominance, the hosts were able to hang on for a point.

Nine-point lead

In Tercera RFEF, leaders Juventud de Torremolinos extended their lead over Real Jaén to nine points after putting on an attacking masterclass against Poli Ejido (4-0) thanks to a brace each from Iker Burgos and Fran Castillo.

Conversely, Torre del Mar (third) lacked an attacking edge in their goalless draw against Huétor-Vega. The result means they were unable to reclaim second spot and now risk missing out on being part of the title race.

The Torre del Mar starting eleven. J. R. Padilla

In fact, just below them sit Atlético Malagueño whose impressive recent form, plus a valuable 1-0 victory against Real Jaén, have boosted their own chances of promotion. For them, Chupete sealed the win with a superb header from a corner taken by Cordero in the 51st minute.

At the bottom of the table, Rincón (16th) missed another opportunity, drawing 1-1 at home with Poli Almería after conceding an equaliser in the 89th minute.

Málaga City (14th), meanwhile, delivered a solid performance in Torreperogil, earning a 1-1 draw of their own.