De Valdés with one of her two medals. RFEN
Fuengirola swimmer comes away from Spanish Championships with two silver medals
Swimming

Fuengirola swimmer comes away from Spanish Championships with two silver medals

María de Valdés secured podium finishes in the 1,500m and 800m freestyle while receiving recognition from the Spanish Olympic Committee

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 10 March 2025, 08:15

María de Valdés secured two silver medals at the Spanish Open Spring Championships in Sabadell this weekend, adding to her growing list of national accolades.

The Olympic swimmer from Fuengirola finished second in both the 1,500m and 800m freestyle events while continuing her preparations for the World Cup circuit in open water swimming.

Valdés recorded a time of 16:24.62 in the 1,500m final, finishing seven seconds behind Ángela Martínez, her training partner from the Inacua High-Performance Centre in Málaga. Paula Otero completed the podium with 16:33.19.

The same trio repeated their podium placements in the 800m, where Martínez won in 8:34.01, Valdés followed in 8:42.92, and Otero took third with 8:43.83.

In addition to her success in the pool, Valdés received an award from the Spanish Olympic Committee in recognition of her silver medal at the 2024 Open Water World Championships.

She will now resume altitude training in Sierra Nevada ahead of April’s Ibiza World Cup, a key qualifier for this year’s Open Water World Championships.

