Fuengirola Half Marathon sets new record for participation

Javier Arcas was the first across the line.

Nacho Carmona Fuengirola

The sixth Fuengirola Half Marathon set a new record for participation this Sunday, with an impressive leap from 800 to 1,400 runners in just one year.

The event's main race, covering 21 kilometres, had around 1,100 participants, while a further 300 people took part in a shorter, five-kilometre race.

Javier Arcas, representing Gedysa Antequera, claimed victory as the first man across the line, completing the route in one hour and nine minutes. Britney Biceño, from Club Atletismo Fuengirola, was the fastest woman, crossing the line in 1 hour and 27 minutes. The podiums were completed by Cristóbal Ortigosa, Antonio Jesús Aguilar, Charlotte Kent and Emily Bousfield.

Participants, largely recreational runners with a focus on personal achievement, represented up to 23 different countries.

Despite some windy conditions at the finish line, runners expressed satisfaction with the course, which featured entertainment along the route.

Fuengirola town hall distributed over 4,000 euros in prizes, ranging from 'jamones' to hotel stays and spa massage sessions, aiming to transform the day into a broader sports celebration.

The event boasted a remarkable 150 volunteers, an unprecedented number, further contributing to its success.