Frustrating stalemate sees Marbella FC lose ground in promotion fight

Juan Ramón Padilla Marbella Monday, 11 November 2024, 15:14

Marbella FC were left frustrated on Sunday after a goalless draw against Atlético Sanluqueño in a tightly contested match at La Dama de Noche.

Despite maintaining their position near the top of the table, Marbella missed an opportunity to gain ground in their promotion push as Sanluqueño’s disciplined defence, coupled with missed chances, kept the scoreline unchanged.

The home side created opportunities early on, including a near-miss by Yac Diori, while Aitor Puñal crucially saved a close-range shot from Sanluqueño’s Valverde.

Overall, Marbella dominated possession, but their opponents held firm and eventually had some clear chances of their own, testing keeper Dani Martín, who produced two excellent saves in the second half to keep the visitors at bay.

One of the best chances of the match fell to José Callejón, whose free-kick struck the post, denying Marbella a breakthrough.

Seeking a spark, manager Fran Beltrán brought on strikers Ohemeng and Dorian, but the finishing touch remained elusive, with Dorian’s late attempt narrowly missing the target.

The result leaves Marbella in fourth place with 18 points, though they now face difficult away days against Hércules and Ibiza, two promotion rivals looking to close the gap in an increasingly competitive division.