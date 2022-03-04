MSC Frankfurt top group and set their sights on making it to Championship Week The German team won every single group stage game and finished with the second best runrate in the competition behind AC Tigers

German team MSC Frankfurt finished at the top of group D in week 4 of the European Cricket League. They won all their games, picked up ten points and achieved a net runrate of +2.402, the second-highest for first-placed sides so far in the overall tournament. Frankfurt also aim to become the first team to top their group and make it to Championship Week.

Ostend Exiles were placed second with eight points, winning all their matches except for their clash with Frankfurt, ending with a runrate of +1.636.

VOC Rotterdam finished third with six points, just booking their place in Thursday's top three play-off, while Alby Zalmi, Malta Super Kings and Calpe giants finished in fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

After Thursday's play-offs, MSC Frankfurt will be joined by Alby Zalmi, VOC Rotterdam and Ostend Exiles in Finals Friday.